How did Universal Music become the world’s biggest record label? By its continual, Borg-like absorption of smaller labels. The newest add: Richard Branson’s V2 Music Group, for about $14 million. Earlier this summer UMG picked up Sanctuary, the British management and merchandise firm. Reuters.



