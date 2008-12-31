Universal Broadband's Potential Winners (CMCSA)

Lots of companies stand to benefit from President-elect Barack Obama’s plan to create universal access to a broadband Internet. We’ve mentioned Kleiner Perkins-backed startup M2Z Networks, which wants the FCC to auction off spectrum for a free over-the-airwaves-Internet.



The Wall Street Journal breaks down potential winners among telcos, cable operators and hardware manufacturers.

Here’s the summary:

How much these companies will benefit depends on how Obama’s administration and the FCC ends up defining broadband.

If the FCC decides broadband means download speeds of around 5 megabits per second, than cable operators like Comcast (CMCSA) and Time Warner Cable (TWX) win. Their cable modems are capable of reaching those speeds, while phone-based modems from the telephone companies are not.

So the phone companies will want broadband defined as anything above 1.5 megabits per second. The Telecommunications Industry Association is also lobbying for a $25 billion grant.

Sprint (S) subsidy Clearwire would also benefit from a slower broadband benchmark. Its WiMax download speeds range between 2 megabits and 4 megabits per second.

Hardware-makers like Cisco (CSCO), Motorola (MOT) and Calix also would benefit from a stricter definition of broadband, because that would mean lots of Internet-service providers would have to upgrade old routers.

