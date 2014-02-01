A 'Back To The Future' Musical Is Opening Next Year

Universal Great Scott! A ‘Back To The Future’ musical is coming to London in 2015

For “Back To The Future” fans that always wanted to see Marty and the time-travelling DeLorean on stage, set your watches (and flux capacitors) for next year.

Universal Stage Productions and the film’s director Robert Zemeckis have announced that the 1985 classic starring Michael J. Fox is currently being developed into a musical.

The musical is planned to premiere on London’s West End next year to align with the film’s 30th anniversary before hopefully making its way to Broadway.

“The ‘Back to the Future’ Musical is a project that Bob Zemeckis and I have been exploring for almost 10 years,” the film’s producer Bob Gale said in the announcement. “We’re thrilled to be at last in partnership with a creative and producing team that will create a show that is true to the spirit of the film.”

The show will include new music by the film’s composer, Alan Silvestri along with songs from Huey Lewis & The News and Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” which played a major role in the film.

“We intend to use music from the movie along with brand new songs,” Gale went on to say. “We can’t think of a better way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the film.”

