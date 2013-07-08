Report: UnitedHealth Group Stock May Go Up 40% With ObamaCare Rollout

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The stock of U.S. insurer UnitedHealth Group could rise 40 per cent over the next two years as Obamacare is fully rolled out, business weekly Barron’s said in its July 8 edition.



“Its Optum business will help drive down costs for its health plans, giving it a competitive edge,” Barron’s wrote.

UnitedHealth Group is set to report second-quarter earnings on July 18.

The price of UnitedHealth Group’s stock is up 22 per cent for the year to date. The stock hit a 52-week intraday high of $66.36 on July 1, according to Thomson Reuters data. On Friday, the stock closed at $66.17.

(Reporting by David Randall; Editing by Jan Paschal)

