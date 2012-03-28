Look What Happened To Healthcare Stocks While The Supreme Court Was Savaging Obamacare

Remember: Big healthcare companies like Obamacare and the individual mandate since it guarantees a huge new pool of customers (including a lot of low-risk, young customers that aren’t expected to cost much).



So while the Supreme Court was savaging Obamacare today (at least according to the snap judgment) look what was happening to shares of big insurers like Aetna and UnitedHealth.

You can click the chart to enlarge.

Photo: Yahoo Finance

Here’s another chart: Wellpoint:

Read more on today’s Supreme Court action here >

WATCH BELOW: Everything you need to know about the Supreme Court case on Obamacare

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.