Leadership at United Way Worldwide consistently ignored allegations of inappropriate behaviour, former employees said

Allegations of inappropriate behaviour at United Way

From Yelena Dzhanova:

Leadership at United Way Worldwide, one of the largest nonprofits in the US, has consistently ignored allegations of inappropriate behaviour, even engaging in bullying tactics to suppress women coming forward with them, nine former employees said.

These former employees accused the organisation’s CEO, Brian Gallagher, of working hard to preserve a boys’ club that excludes women and often promotes men who engage in sexist behaviour.

Ex-employees also allege that the exclusion of female employees is facilitated by the organisation’s human resources department, which is run by women.

Multiple women say women of colour, in particular, have been dismissed and treated as “inconveniences” despite having advanced degrees and being well-respected in their fields.

United Way Worldwide’s board of trustees said in a statement that it was “deeply disturbed by any allegations of misconduct and pledges to eradicate such behaviour from our organisation.”

Read the full story here:

The race to create an autonomous car

Samantha Lee/Business Insider

From Alex Davies:

On January 7, 2016, Anthony Levandowski emailed Larry Page to wish him a happy new year and to pitch him on a new approach to the search giant’s self-driving-car research project.

“Chauffeur is broken,” Levandowski wrote, using the code name of the effort he had helped launch. “We’re losing our tech advantage fast.” The Google founder and Alphabet CEO was used to Levandowski’s griping. But the engineer had a point. His team had spent seven years and billions of dollars yet had produced nothing close to a commercial product.

In his email, later revealed amid the Waymo v. Uber self-driving lawsuit, Levandowski floated the idea of starting a “Team Mac,” a callback to a bit of Silicon Valley lore: In the early 1980s, Apple was working on a new PC to be called the Lisa, but development was slow, the price tag was approaching $US10,000, and IBM was dominating the personal-computer market. Steve Jobs wanted to make a much cheaper and superior product. While the main team kept going with the Lisa â€” which turned out to be a flop â€” he put a few employees to work on what became the Macintosh, one of the most successful computers of all time.

A few weeks later, on January 27, Levandowski emailed Page again, saying “there’s just too much BS,” with Urmson and other Chauffeur leaders.

“I want to be in the driver seat, not the passenger seat, and right now [it] feels like I’m in the trunk,” Levandowski wrote. He was striking out on his own, he said, with a self-driving-truck outfit.

When Urmson heard the news later that day, he showed no hint of hesitation. He marched Levandowski to his desk and had him pack up his things. Then he called the human resources department to deal with the details of the resignation of the man who had over the past dozen years been his competitor, his teammate, his roommate, and his chief rival in a world they had helped create.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

Inside PayPal’s record-breaking year

PayPal/Samantha Lee/Business Insider

From Shannen Balogh and Marguerite Ward:

In 2017 PayPal’s chief executive, Dan Schulman, along with other company executives, began hearing that some of the company’s hourly and entry-level employees were facing financial hardship.

Schulman conducted a financial-wellness survey of his employees in 2018 that found many were barely making enough to save, despite being paid what the company says were at or above market-rate wages.

He decided to invest millions of dollars to lift hourly workers and customer-service employees’ wages, lower their healthcare costs, and give them company stock.

Several C-suite executives told Insider that the investment in talent was core to the company’s success in 2020, in that it boosted employee productivity amid record demand.

This year PayPal’s stock price and market cap soared to all-time highs. Adding record new accounts, it’s processing the highest payments volumes in its history.

Read the full story here:

Also read:

