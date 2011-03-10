United Vs. Delta: Which Credit Card Is Better For travellers?

Time for a fresh credit card comparison between two of the nation’s leading airlines. Putting aside personal preferences, which card is better for the average traveller?



Let’s take a closer look:

United Airlines Mileage Plus is a VISA Signature card and has the following sign up bonus: Up to 30,000 bonus miles for new account holders; 25,000 of those miles are earned after your very first purchase on the card. Also, new cardholders receive a $50 statement credit after the first purchase and the annual fee of $60 is waived for the first year. Use the published link here to apply.

Delta SkyMiles Gold Card is an American Express card. It comes in two flavours, a personal card and a business card — in the interest of comparing apples to apples, we will look at the personal version of this credit card. 20,000 bonus miles are added after the first purchase using the new card, and 2,500 bonus miles are added for each additional card submitted with the same application (maximum of two additional cards, for 5,000 miles total). The annual fee is waived the first year for new members; thereafter, it is $95. Use the link here to apply. Also, they offer a $50 statement credit, but only if you charge a Delta flight to your new card within the first three months of membership.

Final verdict: Since both offers are very similar, it really depends on which airline you use most often — if United best services your favourite routes, then the Mileage Plus card makes the most sense… If Delta does, then SkyMiles Gold may be a better choice. Although it’s worth noting that the United $50 statement credit bonus is yours after your first purchase of any kind on the card — even if it’s just a $1 cup of coffee somewhere — whereas the Delta $50 statement credit is only available if you book a flight from Delta directly within the first three months of opening your account. Otherwise, you won’t get the statement credit.

View more credit card offers and promotions over on Outlaw.

Disclosures: I used to review credit cards for a living. Also, my web site has a financial relationship with Chase — we participate in their affiliate program. No financial relationship or position on Visa Inc, American Express, United Airlines, Delta Airlines or any other company mentioned in this story at time of publication.

