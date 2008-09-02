United (UAUA), American (AMR) Delta (DAL) Lose More Baggage Than Anyone Else

Major carriers now charge fliers an arm and a leg just to bring baggage. Delta (DAL), for instance, currently collects an extra $50 for passengers in coach to check a second bag and an extra $150 to take a third. So, is it too much to expect that your baggage reaches the same destination as you do?



Yes.

In yet another reason why many American airlines are on a death watch, 23 million passengers have had bags delayed or lost over the past 10 years by the major carriers.

And, not surprisingly, the bigger the airline, the more likely they are to lose your luggage (WSJ):

United (UAUA), American (AMR) and Delta (DAL) are the three largest US airlines and the three biggest losers on a per-passenger basis.

Airlines don’t function well at oil’s current $100+ levels, and the rate of mishandled bags for the eight major carriers who were flying 10 years ago was 28% higher in 2007 than it was in 1998.

So, next time, instead of packing for your next flight, just buy what you need when you get there. Just make sure you fly Continental (CAL) on you’re way back.

See Also:

Delta (DAL), JetBlue (JBLU), And Other Airlines About To Soar, Says Lehman

Airline Industry: Don’t Believe The Bulls–We’re Still Screwed (DAL, CAL, UAUA, AMR, LCC, LUV)

United Airlines (UAUA) Pilots Want To Shove CEO Out Of Plane (UAUA)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.