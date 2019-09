United Airlines (UAL) has announced that it will put at least 950 of its pilots (15% of total) on furlough in a bid to cut 100 planes from its fleet. The move was in-line with a pledge UAL made earlier this month to cut capacity by 15% in response to soaring fuel costs.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.