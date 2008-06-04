Hobbled United (UAUA) To Ground Planes and Fire Staff (Didn't They Already Do That?)

It’s difficult to keep track of which major airline has made job and fleet cuts and which hasn’t, but today United (UAUA) announced plans to reduce its fleet by a total of 70 planes by the end of 2009 (vs current total of 460). More staff will be fired, too.



United and US Airways (LCC) merger talks are still dead.

