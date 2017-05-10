A United worker threatened to cancel a customer's trip for recording an altercation -- and it touches on a looming threat for airlines

A United agent was caught on camera threatening to cancel a customer’s reservation for using his phone to record a dispute.

Navang Oza posted a video of the incident to Twitter on Monday and it has since been retweeted nearly 5,000 times. NBC was the first to report the story.

The exact circumstances surrounded the dispute are still unclear, but the video suggests it had to do with checking an oversized bag. The video begins with the counter agent instructing another employee to cancel Oza’s reservation for filming her without her permission.

“I need you to either a) call the cops because this [the bag] will be confiscated or b) cancel the reservation,” the agent appears to tell another employee who cannot be seen in the video.

The counter agent then takes out her own phone and appears to film Oza.

The agent eventually called an airline police officer who told Oza he could continue recording since an airport is a public space, NBC reported.

A United spokesperson said in a statement to Business Insider that the airline is reviewing what happened:

“The video does not reflect the positive customer experience we strive to offer and for that we apologise. We are reviewing this situation, including talking with Mr. Oza and our employees, to better understand what happened.”

Oza did not immediately return Business Insider’s request for comment.

The incident shows how social media is becoming a big threat to airlines in the wake of a separate United scandal that occurred in April. David Dao, 69, prompted closer inspection into the inner workings of the airline industry after a video went viral showing him being dragged off a full flight.

Just a few weeks later, American Airlines came under fire after a video went viral showing a flight attendant threatening to fight a customer.

The United ordeal prompted a congressional hearing into how airlines may be harming the customer-service experience, which initiated dialogue about the practice of overbooking and a lack of competition in the airline industry.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.