The Blizzard Has Forced A Huge Company To Reschedule Its Earnings Release

On Monday, United Technologies announced that its fourth quarter earnings, scheduled for Tuesday morning, have been bumped up to Monday afternoon due to the impending winter storm that is bearing down on the East Coast.

United Technologies, which is based in Hartford, CT, will announce its quarterly results after the market close on Monday with its conference call scheduled for 5:00 pm ET. Travel in Connecticut has been banned by Governor Dan Malloy as of 9 pm ET on Monday.

The National Weather Service called the storm, which is expected to dump up to 2 feet of snow in areas ranging from New Jersey to Maine, “crippling and potentially historic” in a statement.

Traders, however, should probably still expect to come to work tomorrow, as CNBC’s Dominic Chu noted that the New York Stock Exchange has closed only six times:

1) Blizzard of 1888, Mar 12-13, 1888 2) Weather, 1/3/48 3) Weather, 2/10/69 4) Gloria, 9/27/85 5) 9/11-9/14/11 6) Sandy, 10/29-10/30/12

— Dominic Chu (@TheDomino) January 26, 2015

