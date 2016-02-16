Here's a friendly reminder that the US is the biggest economy in the world

Via John Stoltzfus at Oppenheimer (emphasis ours):

Relative size counts when it comes to economic resiliency in challenging environments. The US is still the largest economy in the world at over $17.4 trillion in GDP. While China is the second-largest economy ranked as an individual country (at $10.4 trillion), the eurozone countries in aggregate rank second at around $13.4 trillion.

We think it’s important for investors to consider the relative size of a country’s economy before extrapolating positively or negatively on day-to-day news items.