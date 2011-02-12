United States: University Of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly

The Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose slightly in February (Preliminary) from 74.2 to 75.1 (consensus expected 75.0). While still low, it is improving nevertheless.



Source: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan

