United States: University Of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Improves Slightly

Zarathustra W.

The Reuters/University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment rose slightly in February (Preliminary) from 74.2 to 75.1 (consensus expected 75.0).  While still low, it is improving nevertheless.

 

Source: Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan

More Charts on the US Economy

Also sprach Analyst – Investment Analyses, World Economy & Finance

Related Posts

  • Consumer sentiment lower in October
  • US Economy: Inflation, Retails Sales, Consumer sentiment, Industrial Production
  • United States: Why the US Economy is on a Right Track
  • United States: Q4 GDP and FOMC Meeting this week
  • United States: Housing Starts decreased, so?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.