United States Natural Gas (UNG) is breaking above it’s one month high in the pre-market, currently up over 4% at $9.96. Exxon’s announced acquisition in XTO is surely a long-term vote of confidence in U.S. natural gas. Hopefully not too long-term, for the sake of UNG holders, since UNG only invests in the nearest-term natural gas contract.



