Even When Natural Gas Rallies, United States Natural Gas Still Sucks

The United States Natural Gas (UNG) performance nightmare continues. It even underperforms when it’s rallying.



Bespoke Investment Group: Since then, however, natural gas has made a major reversal and is actually up on the year. UNG, on the other hand, remains down over 55%. In essence, UNG holders have missed out on the entire rally.

While the explosion in popularity of ETFs has had many positive effects and created numerous efficiencies for investors, the boom in the industry hasn’t been void of some individual busts.

