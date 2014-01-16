MAP: Here's Which States Have The Most Millionaires Per Capita

This map is useful if you want to rub elbows with the wealthy.

Or if you want to know exactly where to go to be exclusively among the common man.

Phoenix Marketing International, a global marketing firm, puts together this ranking of how many millionaire households there are in each state per capita annually, so it notes the trends.

For example Phoenix notes that North Dakota was the leader at minting millionaires in 2013, moving to #29 in the Millionaire Ranking, up from #43 in 2012. Maine and Louisiana were big gainers this year too, just so you know.

Check out the map, and a table of more precise numbers below:

