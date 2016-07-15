The US military's decades-long search for the smelliest weapon in the world

The US military has been attempting to use terrible smells as non-lethal weapons as far back as World War II. We spoke with science writer Mary Roach about the military’s decades-long search for the world’s worst odor.

You can read more fascinating stories about humans at war in Roach’s new book, “Grunt: The Curious Science of Humans at War.”

