The US military is fighting a secret war in Somalia

The United States military is currently engaged in a clandestine war in the African nation of Somalia. American special operations forces are working with government forces from Somalia, Kenya, and other African nations to fight the militant group al-Shabaab, which has ties to al-Qaeda.

The US military hasn’t had this many troops in the war-torn country since the “Black Hawk Down” tragedy of 1993.

