The US is staging a massive military exercise in North Korea's backyard

The armed forces of the US and South Korea began their annual military exercise known as Operation Foal Eagle. Over the weekend, soldiers from the two countries, joined by personnel from Australia and New Zealand, staged an assault on a beach on South Korea’s southeastern coast.

The exercise is scheduled to last through April 30. It was condemned by the North Korean military, which said the operation is perceived as a threat.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Twitter



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.