This 45-second animation shows how the states have voted in every presidential election

The citizens of the United States have elected 43 presidents in 57 elections since the Constitution was adopted in 1789. Over the last 150 years presidential contests have been dominated by the US’s two major political parties — the Republicans and the Democrats. But before the Civil War, there were several other parties in contention. Watch to see how the states voted in every presidential election.

Produced by Alex Kuzoian

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.