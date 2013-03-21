Here's One Of The Biggest Reasons The United States And Israel Are So Close

President Barack Obama arrived in Israel early this morning for the first time during his presidency, and his first visit to the U.S.’s staunch ally since 2008 as a candidate.



Though it’s impossible to understate the military and political relationship between the two democracies, one of the major ties between Israel and the U.S. is spiritual.

Israel is home to 41 per cent of the world’s Jewish population. The U.S., meanwhile, is home to 39 per cent, which serves as a major connection between the two nations.

The Pew Forum on Religion and Public Life has produced this in-depth infographic looking at the connection:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.