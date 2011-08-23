The U.S. Won't Be Getting Another Summer Olympics For A Long, Long Time

Photo: AP

The United States Olympics Committee will not submit a bid for the 2020 Olympics, it told interested cities today.Chicago came up short in its bid for the 2016 games, and now Americans will have to wait until 2024 at the very soonest for the Olympics to return to America shores.



According to the AP, Chicago, New York, and Dallas were interested in putting in bids.

The USOC wanted a revenue-sharing deal with the International Olympics Committee ironed out before it went ahead with a bid, but that has yet to come to fruition.

The U.S. last hosted the Olympics in Atlanta in 1996, and Los Angeles played host in 1984.

