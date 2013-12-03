United Has Revamped The Planes It Flies Cross-Country, And They Look Pretty Swanky [PHOTOS]

Flights between New York and California are among the most lucrative in the country, so it’s no surprise that airlines are pulling out all the stops to lure passengers onto their long-haul offerings.

In August, JetBlue unveiled a new business class with private “suites,” to debut in the second quarter of 2014.

According to JetBlue, its New York-San Francisco and New York-Los Angeles routes bring in 50% more revenue than any other in the U.S., and they are flown by 6,000 passengers every day.

That’s good news for United, which announced today that it has finished upgrading its Premium Service fleet, the 15 planes it flies from New York to San Francisco and Los Angeles.

The new setup is pretty swanky for those flying what United calls “BusinessFirst” class, and not too shabby in Economy either.

Here’s what you get in BusinessFirst, at no additional cost:

Flat-bed seats that are 6 feet, 4 inches long and 21 inches wide, plus a duvet and pillow

Hot towel service

Multi-course meals, but only on “most flights”

On-demand entertainment, on a person 15.4-inch screen, and the choice to connect your iPod

Noise-reducing headphones

In-seat power plugs

Yet you still have to pay for WiFi, provided by Gogo.

In Economy, United passengers will benefit from new seats and free on-demand entertainment on a 9-inch screen. Headphones and in-seat power are free.

But food will still cost cash: “Snackboxes and à la carte items” are available for purchase. “Economy Plus” seats, with 5 extra inches of legroom, will cost more, too.

We think JetBlue’s new business and economy class options look nicer, but at least United’s planes are ready now.

Here’s what BusinessFirst looks like:

And Economy:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.