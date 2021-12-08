United is restoring 4 routes to Alaska as demand for leisure travel rises in the state

United Airlines Boeing 737. Philip Pilosian/Shutterstock

United Airlines is beefing up its summer 2022 schedule with flights to Anchorage and Fairbanks in Alaska.

The long flights will operate using single-aisle Boeing jets, including the 757-200 and 737 series aircraft.

The restorations complement United’s recently added flights to outdoor destinations like Montana and Vermont.

United Airlines is restoring four routes to Alaska set to begin in summer 2022, just in time for the state’s peak travel season.

“These routes represent our ongoing commitment to Alaska and belief it will continue to be an appealing destination for tourists next year,” United said in a statement to Insider confirming the news. “During the pandemic, we’ve seen more customers gravitate toward leisure destinations where they can socially distance – and Alaska offers a lot of great opportunities for outdoor exploration.”

Alaska’s tourism industry has had a bumpy road to recovery since the pandemic hit, particularly because of the mass cancellation of cruises that usually shuttle a majority of travelers to the state. Nevertheless, 2021 did see a spike in tourism, partially due to cheaper than usual airfare, according to Explore Fairbanks CEO, Scott McCrea. He explained the low ticket prices led to a surge in last-minute travel around the state.

“Normally we’re a destination people plan months in advance,” McCrea said. “Our visitor information staff spent a lot more time than they usually do working one-on-one with visitors because they were showing up with no plans at all.”

Despite the looming threat of the new COVID-19 Omicron variant, Alaskan tour companies are optimistic for 2022 after the unexpected 2021 season, and airlines are preparing for the demand.

Over the weekend, United has added four routes to its summer 2022 network, all of which are heading to Alaska from the carrier’s major hubs. While the routes are not new, they were not originally part of United’s summer network. The airline is also adding frequencies to its route between Chicago and Anchorage, upping from once to twice a day, according to its website.

The additions are on par with United’s beefed-up schedule to outdoor-oriented destinations. Last week, SimpleFlying reported the airline added eight resumed routes from its hub in Denver to places like Bozeman, Montana; Burlington, Vermont; and Sarasota, Florida.

Alaska Airlines has also ramped up its flights between the state and the lower 48, including flights between Anchorage and Las Vegas, Salt Lake City, and Minneapolis, according to its website.

Here’s a closer look at United’s four restored routes to Alaska.

Between Newark and Anchorage

Anchorage, Alaska. Daniel Case/Shutterstock

United will resume daily service between Newark and Anchorage on June 3 using a Boeing 757-200 aircraft. The seasonal route will last through September 6 and face no competition.

Between Houston and Anchorage

Houston, Texas. Zview/Getty Images

United will resume daily service between Houston and Anchorage on June 3 using a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft, which will feature the carrier’s new “signature interior.” The seasonal route will last through September 6 and face no competition.

Between San Francisco and Anchorage

San Francisco, California. Julius Bagnas / EyeEm / Getty Images

United will resume daily service between San Francisco and Anchorage on June 3 using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The seasonal route will last through September 5 and compete with Alaska Airlines.

Between Chicago and Fairbanks

Fairbanks, Alaska. Sarit Richerson/Shutterstock

United will resume daily service between Chicago and Fairbanks on June 3 using a Boeing 737-800 aircraft. The seasonal route will last through September 6 and face no competition.