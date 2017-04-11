United CEO's response to passenger being dragged off plane made the situation even worse

Facebook/Audra Dickerson Footage of the man being dragged from the plane has gone viral.

United Airlines‘ CEO has responded to viral footage of a man being dragged off one of its planes.

According to a person who says they were on the flight, the airline needed room on the overbooked aircraft to reposition crew for another flight. But when it couldn’t find enough volunteers, even after offering $US800, the airline selected the man and several other passengers to deplane.

But the man refused and was dragged off by aviation officers.

According to a statement from the Chicago Police Department, the officers attempted to carry the man off when he fell and hit his head on an armrest. He was then taken to Lutheran General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“I apologise for having to re-accommodate those customers,” CEO Oscar Munoz said in a statement posted to the airline’s Twitter account.

Some people are now threatening to boycott the airline, using the hashtag #BoycottUnited.

Initial reactions to Munoz’s response were negative.

The head of the hedge fund Altimeter Capital, which is one of United’s largest shareholders, also weighed in on the event.

Brad Gerstner said he was disgusted by the treatment of the passenger.

Using “re-accomodate” to describe this abhorrent event is straight out of a dystopian future sci-fi nightmare. The CEO should resign. https://t.co/0hfNR2Q0bm

@united I think your idea of “re-accomodate” paying passengers and the idea of the passengers themselves differ. Just a tad.

I am disgusted how local police treated a United passenger last night in Chicago. I have no doubt the company shares these views. $ual

