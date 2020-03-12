A plane made an unscheduled landing after one person's sneeze caused a major disruption on board

Seth Wenig/AP A United plane.

A United Airlines flight from Eagle, Colorado to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday was diverted to Denver after passengers became disruptive when another person sneezed.

According to CBS4, Denver’s CBS affiliate, three people were removed from the flight.

United officials told CBS4 that the passenger who sneezed had allergies and that a screening revealed the passenger did not have a fever.

A United Airlines flight from Eagle, Colorado, to Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday made an unscheduled landing in Denver after passengers became disruptive when someone on board the plane sneezed.

The plane’s diversion and the passengers’ reactions came amid a novel coronavirus outbreak that has infected more than 121,000 people worldwide.

According to CSB4, Denver’s CBS affiliate, a passenger on the flight was sneezing and coughing, and others who were sitting nearby became disruptive, fearing the passenger was sick.

Denver police told KDVR that the flight was rerouted to Denver and that three disruptive passengers were removed.

United officials told CBS4 that the sneezing passenger’s allergies were acting up and that when screened on the plane, the passenger did not have a fever. The passenger was allowed to continue on the flight to Newark.

It’s unclear whether the other passengers thought the person had COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, but sneezing is not a common symptom.

Signs of COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, nausea, body aches, coughing, and shortness of breath. Other things to look for include a history of travel to areas with a high number of cases or possible exposure to someone who has COVID-19.

Symptoms of a cold or allergies include itchy eyes, a stuffy nose, and sneezing.

United Airlines told CBS4 that the incident “was in no way a medical situation.”

“United 1562 from Eagle, Colorado to Newark diverted to Denver due to a small group of disruptive passengers on-board who failed to follow crew member instructions,” the airline said in a statement to KDVR. “After landing safely, the aircraft was met by law enforcement. The passengers were removed and the flight re-departed for Newark.”

The FBI is investigating the situation, CBS4 reported.

