The Trailer For FIFA's $US27-Million Propaganda Film Feels Like A Parody

“United Passions,” the film that FIFA reportedly funded for $US27 million, screened at Cannes this week.

Based on the trailer and the synopsis from the Cannes website, it’s a movie about how great FIFA is.

The official description:

“A group of passionate European mavericks join forces on an ambitious project: the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA). An epic, untold story that brings to life the inspiring saga of the World Cup and the three determined men who created it. Driven by their vision and passion, Jules Rimet, Joao Havelange and Sepp Blatter, overcame their doubts and fought obstacles and scandals to make the World Cup a reality. Spanning the tumultuous 20th Century, this timeless saga celebrates the game that, despite it all, became not just a worldwide sport, but an expression of hope, spirit, and unity…”

The disparity between the public perception of FIFA — many see it as a pathologically corrupt, aristocratic organisation that only looks out for its own interests — and the FIFA depicted in the trailer could not be wider.

This is a film about Sepp Blatter being a hero. According to the Guardian, there’s a rumour that Blatter himself made changes to the script.

Tim Roth, of all people, plays Blatter. Gerard Depardieu is also in it.

The trailer feels like a parody:

