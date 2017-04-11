United Airlines is being savaged after shocking video shows doctor being dragged from plane

Benjamin Zhang

On Sunday, a passenger was forcibly removed from a United Airlines flight by law enforcement after refusing to give up his seat. 

According to a witness who claims to be have been on board the flight, the airline needed room on the overbooked aircraft to reposition crew for another flight. But, when they couldn’t find enough volunteers, even after offering $US800, the airline selected the passenger in question, along with several others to deplane.

However, based on the video, the man was only dragged off of the aircraft by police after failing to comply with their orders.

 In a statement to Business Insider, United Airlines wrote:

“Flight 3411 from Chicago to Louisville was overbooked. After our team looked for volunteers, one customer refused to leave the aircraft voluntarily and law enforcement was asked to come to the gate. We apologise for the overbook situation. Further details on the removed customer should be directed to authorities.”

However, video from the aircraft has quickly made its way around the internet with much of the criticism falling on United.

