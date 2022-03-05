United just launched an all-new ‘bag drop shortcut’ at its hub airports to check in passenger luggage in one minute or less

The airport experience just got a little easier for United Airlines passengers. A United Airlines airplane is seen at the Newark Liberty International Airport in Newark, New Jersey, United States. ayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images I went inside United’s brand-new Boeing 737 Max 8 with all new seat-back television screens and saw how the airline is revolutionizing air travel

Over the years, self-service bag drop stations have been popping up at airports across the world as a way to speed up the check-in process, especially during busy travel seasons. Self-service check in at Incheon International Airport in South Korea. noina/Shutterstock Source: Stantec

Airlines like Southwest and JetBlue have made it easy for travelers to print bag tags at kiosks and attach them to their luggage. Getting a bag tag to check my bag on JetBlue. Taylor Rains/Insider I flew on JetBlue’s Embraer 190 for the first time and though the aging aircraft lacked the bells and whistles of the carrier’s newer Airbus jets, I wouldn’t hesitate to book it again

But, United has come up with a new way to streamline the process, particularly after customer surveys revealed the bag drop process can be “one of the more stressful and time-consuming parts of the travel experience.” United’s original self-service bag drop at Chicago O’Hare International Airport. Step 1 required passengers to first check-in at the kiosk and get their bag tag and step 2 was dropping the bag. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images Source: United Airlines

On Thursday, the Chicago-based carrier announced “bag drop shortcut” — a free way to skip the line at the airport and check-in baggage quickly, saving precious time that may make or break a vacation. Here’s how it works. United’s new bag drop shortcut at San Francisco International Airport. Kenny Frank/United Airlines Source: United Airlines

Customers who want to use the service must check in on United’s mobile app where they will select the number of bags they have and be given instructions on how to find the counter. United’s new ‘bag drop shortcut.’ United Airlines Source: United Airlines

Once customers navigate to the bag drop, they will simply scan their boarding pass at the designated kiosk and then weigh their bag. United’s new bag drop shortcut. United Airlines Source: United Airlines

Then, a customer service agent will check the passenger’s ID, tag the bag, and send the traveler on their way. United’s new ‘bag drop shortcut.’ United Airlines Source: United Airlines

United started testing the new system in August 2021 at its Newark base and found that the shortcut reduced customers’ time spent checking in luggage to just one minute or less, on average. United’s new bag drop shortcut at Los Angeles International Airport. United Airlines Source: United Airlines

According to the airline, the shortcut was “instantly popular,” reducing wait times for all travelers and significantly increasing customer satisfaction. United’s new bag drop shortcut. United Airlines Source: United Airlines

Over the past six months, United has expanded the concept into a fully functioning system across all its hubs, including Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Newark, San Francisco, and Washington DC. United’s new bag drop shortcut. United Airlines Source: United Airlines

However, United plans to extend the service to dozens of more airports throughout 2022, according to the company. United’s new ‘bag drop shortcut.’ United Airlines Source: United Airlines

“Our initial customer data proves this free, simple-to-use process saves our customers time and energy as they get ready for their flight,” United chief customer officer Toby Enqvist said. “We’re thrilled to be the first to offer this service to all customers who check-in on our award-winning mobile app.” United’s new bag drop shortcut. United Airlines Source: United Airlines

“Bag drop shortcut” is the latest addition to United’s innovative customer service technology. In 2020, the company launched a QR-powered “Agent on Demand” service that directly connects travelers with live agents via their mobile phone. United’s agent on demand service. United Airlines Source: United Airlines