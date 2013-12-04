These Dazzling Pictures Will Make You Appreciate The UN Like Never Before

UN Photo/Martine PerretMongolian peacekeepers of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan stand in formation during a medal ceremony at their base in Bentiu, South Sudan.
The United Nations currently has fifteen peacekeeping missions around the world, ranging from providing disaster relief in Haiti to alleviating a civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.
Since it was founded in 1945, the UN has completed 55 other peacekeeping missions.
During many missions, United Nations photographers documented the humanitarian work of the organisation, compiling a library of more than 800,000 photos. We’ve collected the coolest pictures from the UN flickr page of 12 of the current missions.
The United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilisation Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) began this past July, when 6,000 UN peacekeeping troops were sent to Mali in the aftermath of the Tuareg Rebellion in 2012. The forces will help stabilise the country and oversee the 2013 presidential elections.
A MINUSMA peacekeeper patrols the grounds of the El Farouk Hotel in Bamako, during a meeting between the Malian government and Tuareg separatist rebels.
The United Nations Operation In Côte d'Ivoire (UNOCI) is a peacekeeping operation that has maintained a 'zone of confidence' separating the Ivorian government in the south and the New Forces (former rebels) in the north. Here, Abdul Hafiz (right), the UNOCI Force Commander general, visits troops providing security in Abidjan.
The United Nations Organisation Stabilisation Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) was established in 1999 to monitor the peace process of the 2nd Congo War. Over time, its focus has turned to Congo's multiple subsequent conflicts.
There are more than 20,000 UN troops in Congo. An Egyptian member of MONUSCO demonstrates drinking from his helmet, a survival technique, during a medal ceremony in Bukavu.
A MONUSCO member of the United Nations Mine Action Coordination Centre recovers abandoned ammunition from in and around the Goma-Kibati area, following the recent conflict between FARDC and M23 rebels.
The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) is a political mission that began in 2002 when the Afghan government requested the UN to help lay the foundations for peace and development. These doves were released by UNAMA in observance of the International Day Of Peace.
There are two parts to the mission: the political (which has helped legitimise elections) and the developmental (which has aided in relief and infrastructure rebuilding). Here, the UN trains Afghan policewomen in the hopes of improving access to justice for all.
The United Nations Stabilisation Mission in Haiti (MINUSTAH) began in 2004 with the goal of promoting a stable government and environment and establishing human rights. The mission became more complicated when the 2010 earthquake killed 220,000 Haitians, turning the force into a relief effort.
One of the primary objectives of MINUSTAH is providing medical care and food aid to isolated areas in Haiti. Here, a Brazilian UN troop administers a medical injection.
Brazilian UN peacekeepers distribute food and water in downtown Port-au-Prince in the weeks after the devastating earthquake hit the capital.
The United Nations Mission for the Referendum in Western Sahara (MINURSO) was established in 1991, following the 16-year war between Morocco and the Polisario Front over the Western Sahara. MINURSO was tasked with overseeing the ceasefire and helping establish the political process. Here, UN troops mark stones as part of practical training.
The United Nations Disengagement Observer Force (UNDOF) in Golan Heights has maintained the ceasefire between Syria and Israel since the end of the Yom Kippur war in 1974. Before the Syrian Civil War, there were no major incidents in the area. Here, troops conduct a crowd and riot control exercise at Camp Faouar, Syria.
Since fighting erupted in 1974, the abandoned area dividing Greek Cyprus from its Turkish counterpart has fallen within a buffer zone controlled by the United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP).
The United Nations Interim Force In Lebanon (UNIFIL) began in 1978 to confirm that Israel had withdrawn from Lebanon and to offer humanitarian aid there. Here, a UN troop demonstrates to Lebanese Armed Forces how to search for survivors during a disaster.
The United Nations Mission in Liberia (UNMIL) is a 15,000-troop peacekeeping force that entered the country in 2003 after the conclusion of the Second Liberian Civil War, which claimed the lives of 250,000 Liberians. Here, UN troops were deployed to investigate rebels burning checkpoints.
The African Union -- United Nations Hybrid Operation in Darfur (UNAMID) began in 2007. Its goal is to bring stability to the war-torn region of Darfur in Sudan. Here, UNAMID troops distribute water to a village in Northern Darfur.
15,000 UN personnel have been deployed to Darfur. Here, newly arrived engineers from China stand to attention after arriving in Nyala, South Darfur.
Volunteers of Kuwait Patients Helping Fund prepare a mixture for feeding malnourished children in the Abu Shouk refugee camp in North Darfur.
Senegalese peacekeepers with UNAMID train at their team site in Um Baro, Sudan, beside their pet sheep. Having a sheep at the base is an ancient military tradition in Senegal that is said to guarantee protection against any difficulties.
Sadias Adam Imam collects millet in a land rented by a community leader in Saluma Area in North Darfur. She is escorted by Jordanian peacekeepers. Twice a week, the UNAMID organizes patrols to escort women who are farming and collecting firewood in rural areas.
The United Nations Mission In South Sudan (UNMISS) began in 2011 to aid the newly independent Republic of South Sudan. The force primarily helps the government with security and conflict resolution.
Members of UN Police and the South Sudan Police Services hold hands during celebrations to mark the International Day of Peace on September 21st.
United Nations day is celebrated the world over on October 24th. Here, traditional dancers perform during a ceremony marking the day in Juba, South Sudan.
