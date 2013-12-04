These Dazzling Pictures Will Make You Appreciate The UN Like Never Before

UN Photo/Martine Perret Mongolian peacekeepers of the UN Mission in the Republic of South Sudan stand in formation during a medal ceremony at their base in Bentiu, South Sudan.

The United Nations currently has fifteen peacekeeping missions around the world, ranging from providing disaster relief in Haiti to alleviating a civil war in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Since it was founded in 1945, the UN has completed 55 other peacekeeping missions.

During many missions, United Nations photographers documented the humanitarian work of the organisation, compiling a library of more than 800,000 photos. We’ve collected the coolest pictures from the UN flickr page of 12 of the current missions.

