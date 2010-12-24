United Nations Investigating Whether WikiLeaker Bradley Manning Is Being Tortured

Photo: AP

Following Glenn Greenwald‘s report at Salon last week that Pfc. Bradley Manning — the soldier accused of leaking secret documents to WikiLeaks – is being kept under conditions equivalent to torture the United Nations is investigating.The United Nations’ top anti-torture envoy is looking into a complaint that the Army private suspected of giving classified documents to WikiLeaks has been mistreated in custody, a spokesperson said Wednesday.



The office of Manfred Nowak, special rapporteur on torture in Geneva, received a complaint from one of Pfc. Bradley Manning’s supporters alleging conditions in a Marine Corps brig in Quantico, Va., amount to torture, said spokesperson Xabier Celaya. Visitors say he spends at least 23 hours a day alone in a cell.

The U.N. could ask the United States to stop any violations it finds.

