INSTANT MBA: Hire Lots Of Young People To Keep Your Business Fresh

Photo: Insider Images

Today’s advice comes from the United Nations’ CEO Kathy Calvin’s interview with The New York Times:“If I had it to do over, I’d probably bring more young people into the organisation at an earlier stage. I remember Jack Welch of General Electric saying having a young person just out of college as a ‘mentor’ kept him fresh.”



Calvin, who was editor for the US News and World Report and chief communications officer for AOL, helped create an advisory council of teenage girls that assists other girls of the same age overcome challenges in developing countries.

“I think technology will change people’s approach to humanitarian aid in the next decade, and we’ll benefit from having young people helping us.”

