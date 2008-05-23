United Nations: 10 More Years Of Outrageous Food Prices

The U.N. Food and Agriculture Organisation and the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development will be publishing a report on the food supply outlook on May 29. Here’s what it will say: (CNBC):



High food prices will continue for at least a decade even if they drop from the levels that sparked street protests or riots in Africa, Asia and the Caribbean in recent months, government-backed international agencies say.

High prices, caused primarily by demand from fast-developing countries such as China but also by rising investor interest in food commodity futures markets, will hurt the world’s poorest countries most, and also the poor in rich countries.

Bummer.

