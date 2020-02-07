United is launching a New York to DC shuttle with a new plane that only has 50 seats and looks more like a private jet

United United Airline’s new Bombardier CRJ-550.

United Airlines is taking on American Airlines and Delta Air Lines with a new shuttle route between Newark, New Jersey, and Washington, DC launching March 29.

The Chicago-based airline plans to compete using its newest premium-oriented aircraft, the Bombardier CRJ-550, a 70-seat designed aircraft that only features 50 seats.

No other special amenities for the route have been announced yet United faces stiff competition on the route including Amtrak’s new nonstop Acela service.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

One of the country’s busiest air routes is about to get an upgrade.

For decades, the short flight between New York to Washington, DC has been a staple of air travel in the Northeast, connecting the country’s largest economic hub with the seat of political power for decades.

The flight is so short and the demand so high that airlines began offering shuttle services that typically depart every hour on the hour during the week. The shuttle aspect was designed with business travellers in mind offering such amenities as flexibility in schedules, same-day ticketing at the airport, dedicated gates closer to the curbside, and enhanced offerings onboard.

United Airlines is seeking to throw a wrench into the system by offering a shuttle service of its own from a different New York area airport – Newark International – and with a new type of plane aimed specifically at the upper echelon of travellers: the new Bombardier CRJ 550, a regional jet designed with premium customers in mind.

Offering up to 13 hourly departures beginning March 29, with ten on the new plane, the airline will be going head to head with existing operators of the shuttle services Delta Air Lines and American Airlines, as well as Amtrak’s new Acela nonstop service.

Take a look to see how United plans to shake up the Northeast shuttle system.

United currently serves Washington’s Ronald Reagan National Airport from its hub at Newark Liberty International Airport, near New York City, but it’s not actually a shuttle route.

Gary Hershorn/Getty A United Airlines Boeing 757 aircraft at Newark Airport.

Reagan is the preferred airport for visitors to the capital as it is only a few minutes’ drive to the heart of DC.

Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call/Getty The view of Washington, D.C. shortly after take off from Reagan National Airport.

It’s so close that the US Capitol Building and the White House are visible from the airport’s concourses.

Jason Reed/Reuters The US Capitol Building.

A bike path was created to connect the airport with downtown, less than five miles away.

Reuters

United’s current service is operated by a mix of Embraer E175s and Embraer E145s.

Lucy Nicholson/Reuters A United Express E175 aircraft.

While the E175 is a staple on current shuttle routes, the E145 is tiny and doesn’t feature a first-class cabin, which tends to be preferred by the business travellers frequently flying the route.

Robert Alexander/Getty A United Express ERJ-145.

The route in its current form also doesn’t offer the same perks as traditional shuttle routes, as only flights operating in and out of LaGuardia Airport to and from the capital’s most convenient airport are branded as such.

Adrees Latif/Reuters New York’s LaGuardia Airport.

To break into the shuttle duopoly and draw passengers all the way to Newark, it would need to have an appeal that the other shuttle airlines couldn’t offer.

Mary A. Brown / Getty Images

That’s where the airline’s newest aircraft comes in. Enter the Bombardier CRJ 550.

United Airlines A United Airlines CRJ 550.

Based off of the Bombardier CRJ 700, the CRJ 550 features the same body with a revamped interior aimed at premium customers. Put simply, the 550 is a new aeroplane in an old aeroplane’s body.

Fabrizio Gandolfo/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty A United Express Bombardier CRJ 700.

The aircraft was designed for 70 seats but United is only putting in 50, offering more room on board.

Kamil Krzaczynski/Reuters A United Express Bombardier CRJ 700.

The first-class cabin alone will feature ten seats, more than any other 50-seat aircraft currently flying.

United Airlines First class on a United Airlines CRJ 550.

The cabin spans four rows while most comparable regional jet first-class cabins only span two rows.

United Airlines First class on United’s new CRJ 550.

Plus, passengers in the cabin have access to a self-serve drink and refreshment bar.

United Airlines The self service bar on board United’s CRJ 550 aircraft.

Moving back in the plane, the extra-legroom Economy Plus section will be comprised of 20 seats spanning five rows. The last five rows will consist of regular economy seats featuring standard legroom.

United Airlines United Airlines CRJ 550 economy class.

While the regular economy section doesn’t boast any additional amenities, passengers can take advantage of the enhanced features of the 50-set jet such as In-flight WiFi…

Rafael Henrique/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty United Airlines in-flight WiFi.

Access to United’ entertainment streaming service…

United Airlines United’s streaming entertainment platform.

And larger overhead bins and cabinets that prevent the need for gate checking carry on bags.

United Airlines A rendition of the storage bins on United’s CRJ 550.

Services will depart nearly every hour from both Newark and Washington starting at 6 a.m. until as late as 8:00 p.m. Not all will be operated by the CRJ-550, with the E175 subbing in for a few flights, but the new jet will be the most prominently featured.

Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto/Getty A United Airlines Embraer E175 regional jet.

Unlike its competitors on the route, Delta and American, United hasn’t stated whether it will offer the same enhanced amenities for its new shuttle beyond its new aircraft.

Reuters A United Airlines passenger jet takes off with New York City as a backdrop.

With competitors that range from the new Acela nonstop and existing shuttle services all the way down to the $US1 Megabus that all connect two of the most important cities in the world, United has its work cut out for it.

Kyodo News Stills via Getty Images Amtrak’s Acela service, which runs between Washington, DC, New York City, and Boston, is its most profitable route.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.