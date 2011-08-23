United And Continental Are Giving Every Pilot An iPad

Photo: United Continental Holdings

United Continental Holdings just announced that it has begun equipping all of its pilots at Continental and United with iPads in order to create a “paperless flight deck.”The 11,000 iPads it began distributing this month will replace conventional flight manuals, paper aeronautics charts, and reference handbooks.



All of those papers each pilot is responsible for weigh 38 pounds in total, so the 1.5 pound iPads will lighten a pilot’s “flight bag” in a huge way.

Pilots will no longer have to wait for paper flight material updates to print, since they can just download the updates to their iPads.

The iPads will be pre-loaded with the Jeppesen Mobile Flight Deck app, which anyone can grab for free from Apple’s App Store.

