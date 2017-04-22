United CEO Oscar Munoz will not become chairman next year

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz will not become chairman of the company next year as was previously planned

, a spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

Munoz changed an agreement in his employment contract that would have allowed him to assume the position in 2018, the spokesperson said.

This story is developing…

