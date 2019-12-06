United CEO Oscar Munoz is stepping down and transitioning to chairman in 2020, with president Scott Kirby taking his place

Richard Drew/AP Photo United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz delivers remarks in New York in 2016.

United Airlines announced on Thursday that CEO Oscar Munoz would leave the role in May and would transition to chairman of the board.

Scott Kirby, United’s president, will be promoted to CEO. Kirby was recruited to United as president in 2016 to help improve the airline’s operations. He has been widely considered a driver behind United’s performance and growth since joining the airline.

“With United in a stronger position than ever, now is the right time to begin the process of passing the baton to a new leader,” Munoz said in a statement. “One of my goals as CEO was to put in place a successful leadership transition for United Airlines.”

Shares of United were up nearly 1% in early trading following the announcement.

United has seen relatively strong performance in the latter part of 2019 despite several headwinds, most significantly the global grounding of the Boeing 737 Max fleet. United has 14 of the grounded jets, but it had been planning to receive 16 additional jets in 2019. Deliveries have been halted while Boeing develops a fix for the troubled plane. The airline was forced to reduce its capacity growth forecast to 3.5% for 2019, down from the 4% to 6% it initially targeted.

Before joining United, Kirby had been president at American Airlines since its 2013 merger with US Airways. He worked closely with American CEO Doug Parker since 2006, while both were in their same roles at US Airways.

Kirby had been widely expected to take over as CEO at some point since joining United. More recently, there had been some speculation that he could be recruited back to American to take over from Parker. Thursday’s announcement essentially quashes that possibility.

Munoz has been CEO since 2015, after Jeff Smisek was forced to resign from the role after a federal investigation into whether United had added a flight route in an attempt to influence an official from the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey. Munoz suffered a heart attack a month after becoming CEO, and he received a transplant in early 2016.

During that time, United was in a difficult position. Lagging growth, profits, and customer ratings put heavy pressure on the airline, while the 2017 scandal in which the police dragged a doctor off of an oversold flight led to a reputational crisis, along with an episode in which a flight attendant forced a passenger to put a dog in an overhead compartment in early 2018 (the dog died).

Later 2018 and 2019 have seen Munoz’s United seek to aggressively grow capacity and improve its financials, as well as operations and customer service.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.