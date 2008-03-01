United Business Media Splits Up CMP, Doesn't Want Reed

United Business Media CEO David Levin told Reuters this morning he’s not interested in buying Reed Business information: “We have a strategy built around integrated media so to pick up a block of orphaned print assets is not consistent with what we want to do.”



Meanwhile, Levin is splitting up his CMP Technology unit into four new businesses, focusing on different markets:

TechWeb, led by CEO Tony Uphoff. Trade shows including Interop, Web 2.0, Black Hat, Web sites like Light Reading, InformationWeek.com, and InformationWeek magazine. 2007 proforma revs: $148 million.

Everything Channel, led by CEO Robert Faletra. Sales channel pubs including CRN and VARBusiness, trade shows XChange and Vision, tele-recruiting, marketing services, etc. 2007 proforma revs: $73 million.

TechInsights, led by CEO Paul Miller. Electronics biz pubs including EE Times, Semiconductor Insights, TechOnline, Portelligent. 2007 proforma revs: $83 million.

ThinkServices, led by CEO Philip Chapnick. Includes Game Developers Conference, Gamasutra.com, Help Desk Institute. 2007 proforma revs: $61 million.

CMP’s 2007 sales were still led by print products (38.3%), followed by events (34.2%), online (20.2%), and workflow tools/information services (7.3%). In 2004, print made up 75% of sales. Release.

See Also:

Who’s Going To Buy Variety + Reed Business?

Reed Selling Variety, Rest Of Trade Pubs

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.