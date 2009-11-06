United Business Media Closing Down 'Contentinople'

Update 2: UBM will indeed close down Contentinople and move its archives to another site on its network, the company tells us. The company will continue to cover digital media, but as part of a different site.

Update: A new source close to the company pours cold water on the story, suggesting UBM has not decided whether to shut down the site or not. We’re reaching out for more information.

Earlier: United Business Media plans to close down tech news site Contentinople around the end of the month, we have heard.

Contentinople covers digital media, content delivery networks, Web video, and other topics.

No surprise: While the site’s traffic tripled year-over-year, according to Compete, it never managed to build a sizeable audience. Contentinople attracted 30,000 U.S. unique visitors in September, according to Compete.

Contentinople editor Ryan Lawler has been snapped up by GigaOM, the San Francisco-based blog network. Ryan will report from New York about Web video and other topics, primarily for NewTeeVee, we understand.

