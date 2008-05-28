United and US Airways Talks Stall, Other Alliance Talks Continue

Merger talks between United (UAUA) and US Airways (LCC) have stalled and apparently will not be done in time to be rubberstamped by the Bush administration. Meanwhile, United is also in talks with Continental (CAL) Airlines for a possible alliance, and Continental is in talks with American Airlines (AMR) and British Airways. Anything to avoid bankruptcy.



See Also: Cheap Flights Gone Forever–And So Are Many Airlines (British Airways Chief) (DAL, CAL, UAUA, AMR, LCC)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.