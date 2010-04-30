United And Continental To Announce Mega-Merger Monday

United Airlines and Continental could announce a merger Monday to become the world’s biggest airline, the WSJ reports.



The combined airline would be based in Chicago and retain United’s brand, according to the report. (Not sure if that means it’ll also retain the Continental brand, or only use United.)

WSJ: The United board is meeting Friday, while Continental’s board is meeting Friday and Sunday to discuss the deal, these people said.

These people cautioned that negotiations could fall apart at the last minute as they did in 2008, when Continental backed away. But after a hiccup over pricing the transaction, the talks appear to be on track, they said.

United is in a much different position than two years ago. Earlier this week, United narrowed its first-quarter loss to $82 million, compared with a year-earlier loss of $382 million. Revenue rose by 15%, to $4.2 billion.

