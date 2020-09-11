A United Airlines website bug may have exposed about 100,000 customers' ticket data, a new report claims

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer Airlines have been inundated with refund requests during the coronavirus pandemic as travellers cancel preexisting plans due to border closures, quarantine requirements, or safety concerns.

A security flaw on United Airlines’ website allowed users to see other traveller’s ticket information, according to a report from TechCrunch.

The flaw, on the page that lets users check the status of refunds, was found by an IT researcher who estimates that 100,000 users’ records were visible.

It was not immediately clear whether any sensitive information was exposed.

A security flaw in United Airlines’ website may have exposed ticket information for customers who requested a refund, according to a new report from TechCrunch.

The bug caused the website to not validate a user’s last name when checking their refund status. That made it possible to access other travellers’ refund information simply by changing the ticket number, TechCrunch reported.

Like many airlines, United’s website allows users to check their refund status by entering their ticket number and last name. It was not immediately clear whether another user’s information could be viewed without knowing their full ticket number.

IT security expert Oliver Linow discovered the bug and told TechCrunch that the security hole allowed him to see traveller names, payment type, currency used, and the refund amount. It was not clear whether any more sensitive information was visible.

Linow said that he reported the bug to United in July, and that it took the airline more than a month to fix it. He tweeted that he estimates that 100,000 user records were visible, possibly more.

Companies doing business in the European Union are subject to steep fines for failing to protect user privacy â€” it was not clear whether the bug affected European versions of United’s site, nor whether the bug was something that could subject United to penalties.

A spokesperson for United told Business Insider that the airline was looking into the report, but that he did not believe that any sensitive information was visible.

However, airlines have been slow to issue refunds as they work to manage cash flow during the crisis, prompting the Department of Transportation to warn airlines about complying with cancellation rules.

