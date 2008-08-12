United Airlines (UAUA) Pilots Want To Shove CEO Out Of Plane

The union which represents pilots at UAL Corp (UAUA), parent company of United Airlines, has called for the resignation of their CEO, Glenn Tilton. They believe he is responsible for the airline’s:



poor customer service

low employee morale

dismal financial performance

The pilots are, rightfully, furious. They saw their pay slashed during United’s bankruptcy (2002-2006), and it hasn’t come back. Plus their pension was also cut during those years, never to return. Tilton took over as Cheif Executive in September of 2002.

Capt. Steve Wallach, chairman of the pilots union’s executive committee says it best:

Under Glenn Tilton’s tenure, United has gone from being the finest airline in the world, with the best route structure and safety record, to a shell of its former self. He has had every opportunity to turn this company around, and tap the abilities of its first-class employees, but instead he has run it into the ground.

Unfortunately, the pilots would have a better case if the whole industry wasn’t one giant failure right now. That doesn’t make Tilton less responsible, just harder to get rid of.

