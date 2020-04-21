United Airlines plummets 8% after revealing the coronavirus outbreak drove a $2.1 billion quarterly loss

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

United Airlines shares tanked 8% in early Monday trading after the company revealed it lost $US2.1 billion in pretax profits over the first quarter.

Preliminary revenue dropped 17% to $US8 billion over the period as the coronavirus pandemic halted flights and eliminated airlines’ key revenue streams.

United expects to take in $US5 billion in relief funds from the US and apply for an additional $US4.5 billion in loans as it weathers the outbreak.

Travel demand has plunged to “essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near term,” president Scott Kirby and CEO Oscar Munoz wrote in an April 15 letter.

Watch United Airlines trade live here.

United Airlines stock slipped as much as 7.6% in early Monday trading after the airline revealed how hard the coronavirus tanked its first-quarter earnings.

The airline lost $US2.1 billion in pretax profits through the period as sales halted amid historically low travel demand, according to a regulatory filing. The announcement preludes a slew of brutal earnings reports from firms hit by the virus’ spread, including cruises and airlines.

Preliminary first-quarter revenue slid 17% to $US8 billion. The company’s quarterly loss stands at $US1 billion after adjustments.

United expects to receive $US5 billion from the US in payroll grants and loans as it weathers the health crisis. The Chicago-based firm said it has also applied for up to $US4.5 billion in government loans.



Read more:

An money-management duo overseeing $US37 billion outlines the 5 criteria they seek in investments that are ‘almost impossible to compete with’ – and shares 3 stocks they have been buying amid market mayhem



Nearly all profit loss over the three-month period arrived in March, as the virus strangled travel routes and forced widespread quarantine activity. United has slashed capacity by 90%, freezing most revenue streams as the world fights to contain the virus. The pace of operations will remain similar through June, United said.

The company warned of an outsized decline in performance in an April 15 letter. Travel demand has plunged to “essentially zero and shows no sign of improving in the near term,” president Scott Kirby and CEO Oscar Munoz wrote. Even the government’s $US2 trillion relief measure “can’t fix” the downturn and its lasting effects, they added.

Delta Airlines is scheduled to announce its first-quarter figures on Wednesday, previewing the damage incurred across the troubled industry.

United Airlines traded at $US27.19 per share as of 9:35 a.m. ET Monday, down about 67% year-to-date. The S&P 500 is down roughly 11% over the same period.



Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:







Why are stocks soaring as the economy melts down? Thank the Fed.









The White House stalls tariff payments for pandemic-battered firms while keeping taxes against China unchanged









Bharat Ramamurti is one of just 4 people overseeing a $US500 billion corporate bailout fund. He tells us how a 2008-style populist revolt could emerge if executives benefit more than workers – and outlines how he’s pressuring the Fed.













Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.