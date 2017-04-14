Wall Street isn't punishing United for dragging passenger David Dao off a plane

While United Airlines has found itself in the middle of a public relations nightmare after Dr. David Dao was dragged off a plane, there has been little reaction in the company’s stock.

After tumbling more than 4% at Monday’s open, the first day of trading following the incident, shares have recovered a portion of those losses. They’re now down less than 3% from Friday’s closing level.

And more so, since the incident there hasn’t been a change in short interest in the stock. Data given to Business Insider by financial analytics firm S3 Partners shows short interest in United has been relatively flat in April, down $US31 million, or 3%.

According to S3, short interest in the airline sector as a whole has fallen by $US85.2 million over the last week, lowering total short interest in the space to $US5.1 billion.

