A United Airlines passenger mysteriously jumped out of the emergency exit of a jet

On Monday, a female passenger jumped out of the emergency exit of a United Airlines Boeing 737 jet at Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

The incident took place at 1:15 pm local time — shortly after Flight 1892, which originated in New Orleans, landed in Houston.

“We responded to a third-party caller who reported that a passenger had opened an emergency hatch and exited the aircraft,” The Houston Police Department told Business Insider.

“She was transported to a neuro-psychiatric center for evaluation with no charges filed.”

According to local news, the passenger exited the aircraft onto an airport operations areas.

In an email to Business Insider, a United Airlines spokesperson wrote,” The customer was detained, and we worked with law enforcement to ensure the safety of our customers and employees.”

The aftermath of the incident was caught on camera by fellow passenger Hampton Friedman who wrote on twitter, “Lady opened the door, jumped off our plane while taxiing to the gate.”

In addition, Friedman also posted a video of the scene.

Unfortunately for United, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on board one of its aircraft in Houston this year. In April, one of the airline’s flight attendants deployed the emergency slide of a Boeing 737 aircraft while parked at a gate and jumped off the plane.

