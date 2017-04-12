Details emerge about passenger who was dragged from United flight

Details have emerged about the passenger who was dragged from a United Airlines flight for refusing to give up his seat.

The Courrier-Journal, a Lousiville news outlet, has reported that the man is named David Dao, a doctor practicing in Elizabethtown, Kentucky.

Audra Bridges, a passenger on the United flight, recorded a video of the incident that ignited backlash on social media. The Courrier-Journal report partially confirms the account given by Bridges, who had said the passenger dragged off the plane was a doctor.

“This man is a doctor and has to be at the hospital in the morning. He did not want to get off,” she wrote in the video’s caption on Facebook.

Business Insider has not confirmed the Courrier-Journal report.

The Courrier report says Dao attended medical school in Vietnam before moving to the US and is permitted to practice medicine in Kentucky.

United Airlines asked for volunteers to give up their seats to make room for crew members in exchange for $US800. When no one volunteered, a United manager selected several passengers to leave the plane. When Dao refused, he was forcibly removed from the flight by police working for the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Dao was treated for injuries he suffered to his face as a result of the incident. The Department of Transportation is reviewing the events that transpired, and a police officer involved has been placed on leave.

Read the Courrier-Journal article in full here.

