United Airlines Lost $90 Million To Hurricane Sandy In October

United Airlines reported yesterday that the nearly 5,300 flights it cancelled in October due to Hurricane Sandy cost it approximately $90 million in revenue and $35 million in profits.



United Continental Holdings, Inc. (UAL) also reported a 3.3 per cent drop in consolidated traffic (revenue passenger miles), versus October 2011.

Through October 31, Sandy caused more than 19,000 flight cancellations. United has not reported any numbers for November, but it is not looking good: Hundreds of flights at New York airports have already been suspended as a Nor’easter hits the battered East Coast.

