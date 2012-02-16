United Airlines' New Program Will Turn Your Gift Cards Into Miles

Photo: Flickr / 401K

United Airlines just launched MileagePlus Gift Card Exchange to let members exchange gift cards worth $25 or more for airline miles.



The site lets members choose from more than 60 card issuers like Barnes & Noble and Target and plug in the rest of the card’s information to redeem points.

The number of miles issued per card varies by the card’s demand, says the site.

Sites like CouponSherpa already let consumers exchange gift cards for cash, but this marks the first time an airline has redeemed them for miles.

Research from CEB’s TowerGroup found consumers purchased more than $100 billion in U.S. gift cards last year, but there’s still about $60 billion in unused gift cards floating around, according to CouponSherpa co-founder Luke Knowles.

The popularity of United Airline’s program remains to be seen, but perhaps this could bring the dull gift card industry back to life.

